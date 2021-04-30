Vancouver Condos for $500K or Less That You Can Buy Right Now

With the current red hot real estate market, many wonder if it is still possible to purchase a home in Metro Vancouver, let alone downtown.

Well there are sometimes pockets of homes listed for an affordable budget. However, finding it can sometimes be difficult.

We have rounded up some Vancouver condos in Downtown that are currently listed for $500K or less. Take a look and see if any of these listings strike you. While many are forced to move out of the busy city due to increasing costs, there may some homes that fit the bill, literally.

Downtown Vancouver Condos For $500K or Less

$455,000 – In The Heart of Downtown

This is a studio, 0 bedroom 1 bathroom, 459 sq-ft corner unit. It is bright and spacious with city views from your open kitchen and private balcony. Building amenities including pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, billiards & media room, guest suite, huge rooftop garden & 24hr Concierge.

Walking distance to Yaletown Skytrain, the Seawall, Pacific Centre & more. Pets & rentals are welcome. Located at 1189 Howe street.

$459,000 – Steps Away From Falsecreek

This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 595 sq-ft condo in “Beach District.” There is generous storage, floor-to-ceiling windows. bright natural light, and stunning city views. Amenities include: indoor pool, hot tub, steam/sauna, gym, squash/basketball court, guest lounge with billards table, resident manager, bike rooms, ample visitors parking, & 2 electric vehicle charging stations.

Located literally steps from False Creek, Aquabus, Vancouver Aquatic Center, and marina shops and restaurants. This is located at 1004-888 Pacific Street.

$498,000 – Comes with Amazing Amenities

This is a bright studio apartment with a direct outlook over the city, located in the prime of Yaletown. This 0 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 455 sq-ft place comes with a lot of features including: a bedroom alcove, sunny solarium, and in-suite laundry. Amazing building amenities include an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, games room, library, guest suite, gated visitor parking and concierge.

Pets and rentals are allowed, as well as an option to purchase fully furnished. Located at 606-939 Homer Street.

$499,000 – Beautiful Water and City Views

This is another studio with 0 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 433 sq-ft. However what it lacks in size it seems to make up in views. The home is a rare opportunity with expansive west facing water and city views. There is a chef’s kitchen and no wasted space in the floor plan with a lot of storage, and air-conditioning.

The amenities include: swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, exercise centre and concierge. Pets and rentals are welcome. Located at 1903- 63 Keefer Place.

$499,000 – Rare Downtown Low-Rise

This 0 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 411 sq-ft studio condo is a rarley available one. Located in a well-run concrete low-rise in the heart of West End, it is very bright and spacious with floor to ceiling windows, water-proof laminate flooring, privacy blinds, oversized sunny balcony with french door, in-suite laundry, on the quiet side of the building. The condo comes with 1 parking spot and locker. Amenities include: indoor pool, exercise room and lots of visitor parking.

A complete Repiping was just completed in April 2021 and it is rental and pet friendly. Located at 301-1688 Robson Street.

