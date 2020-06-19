This Vancouver Condo Has a Rooftop Hot Tub Overlooking Stanley Park (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | June 19, 2020
Photos: Macdonald Realty / Rew

If you’re looking for a condo in Vancouver, this one has a million-dollar-view – or a $16.9 million view to be exact.

The piece of real estate in West Pender Place is for sale and features unobstructed views. Here, you can look over Stanley Park, English Bay, North Shore Mountains and Lions Gate Bridge.

Not to mention, the Vancouver condo is complete with state-of-the-art appliances, an indoor pool, hot tub and gym.

Here are the specifics:

  • Address: 3601-1499 W Pender St, Vancouver
  • Sale Price: $16,900,000
  • Year Built: 2011
  • Interior: 3,646 square-feet
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4

And here’s a look at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

