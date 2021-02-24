Vancouver Might Be Getting A Chick-fil-A Location Soon

Chick-fil-A, the American fast food franchise famous for their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, has announced that they are expanding more restaurants into Canada.

After debuting in Toronto, the franchise has announced that they are opening more restaurants across the country.

“During these times, we’re grateful for the positive response we continue to receive from our Canadian customers and we are honoured to serve our new communities great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients,” says the executive vice president of International at Chick-fil-A Inc., Anita Costello.

There are already two locations open in Toronto. The next three locations announced will also be in Ontario: Kitchener, and the Toronto communities of Scarborough and Queen Street West. However, Chick-fil-A has said they have plans to open an additional 20 restaurants across Canada by 2025. Seeing that Vancouver seems to be on the trending side of getting locations after Toronto, you may be able to experience Chick-fil-A locally soon. For more information on tasty eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.