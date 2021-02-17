With much success after launching just last year, White Claw is keeping its fans happy by bringing new flavours across Canada.

They will be releasing 2 new flavours at the beginning of March.

The new flavours are Raspberry and Watermelon.

The two new flavours will join White Claw’s existing lineup of Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime, and Ruby Grapefruit-flavoured beverages.

White Claws’ claim to local fame is accredited to being crafted with quality ingredients, being a hard seltzer and gluten-free with fruit flavouring.

According to White Claw’s website, the new flavours are coming to B.C. on March 1, 2021. They drop here on the West Coast before the rest of the country.

The timing of the delivery of each of these flavours will vary in each province.

Cheers!

