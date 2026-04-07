Vancouver Bars Land on North America’s 50 Best Bars Extended List

Vancouver’s cocktail scene is once again getting global recognition, with several local spots landing on the extended list of North America’s 50 Best Bars (51–100).

However, this year’s rankings also tell a broader story, with several East Coast favourites slipping down the list, creating more room for West Coast cities like Vancouver to shine.

Bagheera leads Vancouver’s showing

Ranking at No. 59, Bagheera is the highest Vancouver bar on the list and it’s no stranger to acclaim.

Opened in 2023 by Lewis Hart and Brij Rathi of Three Kingdoms Hospitality, the hidden speakeasy has quickly built a reputation for immersive storytelling and boundary-pushing cocktails.

Tucked behind the façade of Happy Valley Turf Club, guests must place a bet on “King Louie” just to get inside, setting the tone for a fully transportive experience.

Inside, the bar leans heavily into Victorian India-inspired design, with rich jewel tones, antique brass details, and a cocktail menu rooted in South Asian spices. Drinks often feature unexpected ingredients like saffron-infused gin and smoked paprika, with names inspired by the works of Rudyard Kipling.

It’s theatrical, intentional, and distinctly different, exactly the kind of concept that continues to earn global attention.

Laowai continues its global run

Coming in at No. 72, Laowai proves it still has staying power as one of Vancouver’s most unique cocktail destinations.

Also created by the Three Kingdoms Hospitality team, the Chinatown speakeasy is famous for its hidden entrance, tucked inside a dumpling shop freezer and its deep focus on Chinese spirits, particularly baijiu.

Once inside, guests are met with an intimate, dimly lit space that blends old-world Shanghai aesthetics with modern cocktail craftsmanship.

The menu is equally compelling, featuring Chinese-inspired cocktails alongside one of the most extensive baijiu selections in the city. For many, the challenge isn’t finding the bar — it’s deciding what to order first.

East Coast shakeup opens the door

This year’s extended list also reflects a noticeable shakeup across North America, particularly on the East Coast.

Notably, respected bars like Atwater Cocktail Club in Montreal and Bar Mordecai in Toronto saw their positions drop, signalling a shift in how the list is evolving.

While these venues remain highly regarded, the movement suggests judges are increasingly rewarding newer concepts, immersive storytelling, and culturally driven experiences, areas where Vancouver bars have been gaining momentum.

As a result, cities like Vancouver are not just participating in the conversation, they’re beginning to define it.

More Vancouver spots make the list

While Bagheera and Laowai lead the conversation, a few other local favourites also earned spots:

Meo (No. 64): A Chinatown lounge channeling 1970s nostalgia with playful cocktails and vinyl-driven vibes

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions (No. 91): A retro-inspired hangout known for its eclectic décor and crowd-pleasing drinks

Together, these inclusions highlight the depth and diversity of Vancouver’s bar scene, from high-concept speakeasies to laid-back neighbourhood gems.

A global spotlight on Vancouver nightlife

Lists like North America’s 50 Best Bars continue to shape how cities are perceived on the global stage. And increasingly, Vancouver is earning a reputation as a serious cocktail destination.

From hidden entrances to culturally driven menus, local operators are pushing beyond traditional bar experiences and creating something far more immersive.

For locals, it’s a reminder that some of North America’s best bars aren’t in New York or Mexico City, they’re right here at home.