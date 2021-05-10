“Vaccine Passports” Might Be Your Ticket To Large Gatherings In BC Soon

With more and more Canadians dreaming of attending events and gatherings once again, the idea of vaccine passports may be a potential solution.

Recent data by Research.Co shows that 57% of Canadians support this idea, and would be open to it. The data is based on an online survey of 1,000 adults between May 1 and 3.

Essentially, the concept is being proposed for spectators at live sporting events. This document will offer proof that an attendee has been vaccinated.

How Can Vaccine Passports Be Used?

According to the survey, a number of potential public ideas were proposed. As a result, here is what Canadians say:

56% say vaccine passports should be used to attend live concerts

55% say it can be used to allow people to go to theatres and cinemas

54% think this can allow visits to a gym

52% think it’s a good idea for working in an office.

However, one of the biggest controversies is international travel. When polled about that, 64% of Canadians think vaccine passports should be used for trips abroad.

In terms of domestic travel, 54% support it for travelling between provinces.

What Do You Think?

It’s too early to say if this will come to fruition, but on April 28, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, did mention that these vaccine passports are to be expected when it comes to international travel.

