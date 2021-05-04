Big Outdoor Events ‘Not Likely To Happen’ in BC This Summer, Fall or Winter

It looks like it’s going to be another year in B.C. without fairs, fireworks and outdoor festivals.

At her Monday press conference, Dr. Bonnie Henry shared her predictions on what the rest of 2021 will look like. “I can say there is not likely to be big events of any sort, even outdoors, through this summer and into the fall and winter of next year.” she stated.

As many B.C. events had been expected to occur later in the year, this may bring about a new wave of disappointment for another year of waiting for things to return to ‘normal’. Instead, it looks like we’ll have to wait until 2022 to hopefully enjoy big events again.

No Big BC Events This Year

Dr. Henry made the statement in efforts to decrease expectations of having large outdoor events such as the PNE, fireworks and others to continue. Her statement came on the same day that the Honda Celebration of Light announced that this summer’s fireworks would once again be cancelled.

Still, Dr. Henry said she hopes that with the current vaccine uptake happening in B.C., that some smaller, or scaled-down outdoor events may be able to proceed.

“I can see many situations where we could have smaller, distanced outdoor events this summer, with perhaps hundreds of people,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

However, in reality, we will have to patiently wait and see when and which outdoor BC events will return.

