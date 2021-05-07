Vaccinated Canadians Will Likely Be Able To Travel To Europe This Summer

While non-essential travel in B.C. and beyond is off-limits right now, there’s a chance that could change by the time summer rolls around.

With more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, many are hopeful that could mean restrictions will ease in the coming months.

RELATED: Canada Will Require Visitors To Present A Vaccine Passport For Entry

Can Vaccinated Canadians Travel To Europe This Summer?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently alluded that Canadians may be able to travel internationally again this summer.

While it’s not concrete yet, Trudeau said his government is in talks with other countries regarding the possibility of “vaccine passports.”

Basically this would involve travellers showing proof of vaccination before being able to travel.

“We are now working will allies, particularly in Europe on that but ultimately, it is up to every country to determine what requirements they expect from incoming travellers,” he said during the news conference Tuesday.

Trudeau also stressed that during this third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to travel. He urges people to continue to follow all public health guidelines.

But hopefully if case numbers continue on a downward trend, international travel by the summer may not be completely off the table.

Meanwhile, our neighbours south of the border have been given the green light to travel to Europe this summer with proof of vaccination.

Over the weekend, the European Union announced it will allow fully-vaccinated Americans to travel to its 27 member states.

People have to be vaccinated with the vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency, which include Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The U.S. and EU are still currently working out what a vaccine certificate will look like. But many are hoping the same rules could apply to Canadians.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, check out our News section.