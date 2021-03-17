Tractor At Home Has Launched A New Sommelier Led Beverage Program

If you haven’t heard, Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods recently launched an artisanal meal kit (and grocery) delivery service.

Now, Tractor At Home is introducing a sommelier led beverage program which will offer its customers new food and drink options.

Celebrated sommelier Maude Renaud-Brisson has been brought on board to oversee the highly-anticipated program, which will offer customers a hand-picked selection of B.C. wines, spirits, ciders and craft beers.

Tractor At Home customers can enjoy those drinks along with a variety of recipes each week. And they’re able to modify their meal boxes to their liking.

The company has also announced it is expanding its delivery zone. It will now include Richmond and Burnaby, in addition to Vancouver, North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the support for Tractor at Home over the last three months,” said Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods co-owner Meghan Clarke.

“With a new website, expanded delivery zone, fresh recipes each week and an exciting beverage program led by Maude Renaud-Brisson, we continue to improve the service to bring the Tractor’s signature high-quality healthy and nourishing fare to households throughout the Lower Mainland.”

