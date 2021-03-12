This Vancouver Diner Is Serving Lucky Charm Shots For St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at Fable Diner this St. Patrick’s Day. The popular Vancouver eatery has two delicious drink specials for the occasion, whether you’re Irish or just an honourary one.

The new offerings will be available from Wednesday, March 17 until the end of the month.

Diners can also dig into a special house-made Irish stew and meat pie on the big day.

St. Patrick’s Day Drink Specials

Lucky Charm Shot

1oz Baileys

.25oz cereal milk

Rim shot glass with vanilla frosting rim with crushed lucky charms

Shake and strain into shot glass

Topped with lucky charm marshmallows

Irish Float

1 can Central city vanilla stout

1.0 oz Baileys

Pour Baileys over 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream

Topped with vanilla stout

Vanilla whip

Green sprinkles

Served with long spoon and paper straw

You Might Also Like:

Fable Diner

Where: 151 Broadway East, Vancouver

For more must-try eats and sips in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.