This Vancouver Diner Is Serving Lucky Charm Shots For St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at Fable Diner this St. Patrick’s Day. The popular Vancouver eatery has two delicious drink specials for the occasion, whether you’re Irish or just an honourary one.
The new offerings will be available from Wednesday, March 17 until the end of the month.
Diners can also dig into a special house-made Irish stew and meat pie on the big day.
St. Patrick’s Day Drink Specials
Lucky Charm Shot
- 1oz Baileys
- .25oz cereal milk
- Rim shot glass with vanilla frosting rim with crushed lucky charms
- Shake and strain into shot glass
- Topped with lucky charm marshmallows
Irish Float
- 1 can Central city vanilla stout
- 1.0 oz Baileys
- Pour Baileys over 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream
- Topped with vanilla stout
- Vanilla whip
- Green sprinkles
- Served with long spoon and paper straw
Fable Diner
Where: 151 Broadway East, Vancouver
