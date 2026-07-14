9+ Hidden Gem Toy Stores in Vancouver That Aren’t Toys “R” Us

The closure of the last Toys “R” Us in Metro Vancouver marked the end of an era for many local families. But while one of the biggest names in toy retail is gone, Vancouver’s independent toy stores continue to thrive.

Across the city, you’ll find shops filled with unique toys, educational games, puzzles, collectibles, and creative activities you won’t typically see at big-box retailers.

Whether you’re shopping for a birthday gift, a special collectible, or something to spark a child’s imagination, these hidden gem Vancouver toy stores offer something for everyone.

Related: Health Canada Issues Alert For Popular Toy Formerly Sold On Amazon That Poses Injury Risks

Toy Shops in Metro Vancouver

Dilly Dally Kids

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Find educational toys that spark creativity at this charming shop on Commercial Drive.

With more than a decade of experience specializing in wooden and creative toys, the store offers a thoughtfully curated selection of eco-friendly, open-ended toys that inspire imaginative play and hands-on learning.

See the latest arrivals, browse their selection, and find the perfect toy for your child.

Address: 1161 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Vancouver’s Kids Market

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A favorite destination for locals to shop for toys and games on Granville Island, with dozens of independent toy stores, including The Granville Island Toy Company, Kaboodle Toy Stores, Knotty Toys, Camelot Kids, Token Toys, and Panda House Toy & Puppets.

The majority of shops are on the first floor. Before you go, make sure to check out the directory.

Address: 1496 Cartwright St, Vancouver

Collage Collage

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Located in Mount Pleasant, this beloved shop is a creative hub filled with books, toys, and art supplies for children. It’s especially known for its thoughtfully curated selection and hands-on workshops and art kits designed for kids aged roughly 3–10.

It is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit their website to see upcoming workshops before they sell out.

Address: 3697 Main St, Vancouver

Kaboodles Toy Store

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A local favourite since 1980, Kaboodles Toy Store has been delighting kids and grown-ups alike with its wide selection of toys and games.

With three locations across Vancouver, it’s an easy stop for everything from LEGO and Playmobil to Ravensburger puzzles and other popular brands. Kaboodles also carries a colourful selection of balloons and creates custom balloon bouquets for birthdays and special occasions.

Address:

2901 West Broadway, Vancouver

1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

3404 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Toy Traders

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There is no other toy store like this one in Langley. It has “floor-to-ceiling toys” with toys that are hard to find anywhere else as well as an amazing collection of toys, games, comics, and collectibles.

The store is open 7 days a week. For updated information, check out the website.

Address: 19880 Langley Bypass, Langley

West Coast Kids

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This Canadian retailer specializes in baby gear, nursery essentials, and curated educational toys. It’s a popular destination for baby showers, birthdays, and registry shopping, offering a wide range of stylish and practical items for young families.

Also, they’ve got one of the best baby gift registries in Canada.

Address:

4428 Main St, Vancouver

12411 Bridgeport Rd, Richmond

Mind Games

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Mind Games is the go-to spot for curious minds, puzzle lovers, and anyone who loves a good challenge. With a wide selection of board games, brain teasers, puzzles, collectibles, and unique gifts, the store offers something beyond the usual toy aisle.

Whether you’re searching for a new family game night favourite or a quirky find for a friend, Mind Games is packed with options that inspire creativity, strategy, and fun.

Address:

Inside Metrotown Mall – UniUnit# F36A, 393, 4800 Kingsway, Burnaby

Inside Coquitlam Centre – Unit 1308, 2929 Barnet Highway Coquitlam

Inside Guildford Mall – Unit 1065, 10355 152 Street Surrey

Inside Tsawwassen Mills – Unit 149, 5000 Canoe Pass Wy, Tsawwassen

The Village Toy Shop

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This charming, cozy, community-oriented alternative to big-box stores specializes in high-quality imaginative toys and offers a play area with a train table and dollhouse.

Village Toy Shop is located in Newport Professional Centre in Port Moody. The store is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These local stores offer a more personalized shopping experience and feature toys beyond mass-market options if you’re looking for a special gift for your children.

Address: 205 Newport Dr #102, Port Moody

BC Playthings (Temporarily Closed for Renovations)

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BC Playthings is a cozy neighbourhood toy shop packed with fun finds for kids of all ages. Browse colourful displays filled with everything from puzzles and art supplies to puppets, race cars, and more.

Beyond stocking great toys, the shop is all about fostering play and community. They also offer thoughtfully selected products for parents, educators, and therapists looking to support learning, development, and everyday routines through play.

Note however that as of July 2026, the shop is closed for renovations

Address: 3044 Edgemont Blvd, North Vancouver

Splash Toy Shop

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Located in the heart of Steveston Village, Splash Toy Shop is a must-visit for families looking for toys that inspire creativity and imagination.

This charming neighbourhood shop is packed with carefully curated finds, from classic wooden toys and building sets to puzzles, arts and crafts, board games, and cuddly companions. Whether you’re searching for a special gift or a new favourite toy, the friendly team is always ready to help you find the perfect pick.

Address: In Steveston – 3580 Moncton St Unit 140, Richmond