These 3 B.C. Hotels Were Just Named Top Hotels in Canada

If you’re planning to explore B.C. then you’ll have a great choice of hotels to stay at. The U.S. News & World Report listed the best hotels in Canada, with three of the top spots in B.C.

The online publication looked at 30,000 spots across the globe and then short-listed it to 5,000 hotels.

RELATED: 3 Sustainable Travel Trends To Help You Travel Guilt-Free In 2020

Its ranking are based on a number of criteria. That includes things like hotel reviews, reputation, hotel class ratings and more.

So based on that criteria, B.C. hotels made it to the top; in fact, the top three hotels are all in B.C.

That includes:

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Located at 1038 Canada Place, this 5-star hotel is right at the waterfront and has some of the best views.

2. Rosewood Hotel Georgia

The Rosewood is also located right downtown by the Vancouver Art Gallery and is a historic spot. Its style is something to marvel at.

3. Wickaninnish Inn

In Tofino, guests love this hotel for its rugged look and cosy setting amid the natural landscape.

Looking at the hotels, it’s not surprising to see why they earned these top spots. Have you ever stayed at these hotels?

While Auberge Saint-Antoine in Quebec City took the fourth place, another Vancouver hotel took number 5. That’s Wedgewood Hotel & Spa.

If you’re looking at other travel spots, check out these 10 cheap places or these these four scenic B.C. hikes.

For more travel stories, check out our Travel section.