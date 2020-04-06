Jim From “The Office” Is Hosting A “Good News” Series To Make You Smile More

While the world faces the stress of COVID-19, John Krasinski is here to give us Some Good News.

Best known as Jim Halpert from The Office, the American actor has started his own online news show.

RELATED: Virtual Tours Allow Locals To Enjoy Vancouver’s Cherry Blossom Festival From Home

Krasinski appears behind a desk with the show’s initials (SGN) posted behind him. The sign was made by his children.

During each episode, the actor tells lighthearted news stories. That includes ones about the applause for healthcare workers and a man who made lobsters for all his neighbours.

The first episode also included a mini-Office reunion. Krasinski interviewed actor Steve Carell (Michael Scott) about the show’s recent anniversary.

A B.C. man got a shoutout, as well, after starting his own video called “Good News Okanagan.” The B.C. show’s name was “totally inspired” by Some Good News, the man tweeted.

Good News Okanagan! Take some time and see what’s happening here. (Totally inspired by @somegoodnews by @johnkrasinski ) pic.twitter.com/fb04Ips3XO — Keppler (@RadioKeppler) April 1, 2020

“In Okanagan, Canada @RadioKeppler anointed himself as my SGN co-anchor, without consulting a lawyer,” Krasinski said. “And he did a frustratingly good job.”

So, will you be catching up on Some Good News?

For more B.C. news, head to our News section.