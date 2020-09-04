This Vancouver Spot Is Your Newest Destination For Prime Rib Sundays

Make Sundays even better by indulging in a classic prime rib dinner, courtesy of The Flying Pig’s Gastown location.

We can’t think of a more perfect way to cap off the weekend than enjoying this traditional roast.

It’s available every Sunday evening starting at 5 p.m. and features premium AAA Alberta prime rib in your choice of cut (10 oz. for $30 or 12 oz. for $35).

The dish is served with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, housemade Yorkshire pudding, fresh horseradish and au jus.

The prime rib dinner will be available in limited quantities only and it’s on a first-come-first-served basis.

Prime Rib Sundays at The Flying Pig Gastown

When: Every Sunday

Where: 102 Water Street, Vancouver

