A tasty of Italy is coming to Vancouver, courtesy of Tutto Restaurant & Bar. The city’s newest Italian joint is set to open its doors later this month.

Their slogan is “try a little of everything,” and that will ring true in their menu which will have a series of casual yet refined Italian eats.

Expect fresh and local ingredients in all their dishes, which will include Roman style pizzas and other Italian favourites like Bucatini all’Amatriciana and Bistecca Fiorentina.

Of course, they have a wide selection of wines from B.C., Italy and around the world. It’s also in a prime location, centrally situated in the heart of Yaletown on the corner of Homer and Smithe Streets.

The open-concept space is setting out to transport its diners to Italy through its authentic dishes and atmosphere.

“This restaurant is a result of our collective passion for exceptional food and the experience of dining,” said Executive Chef Adam Shaughnessy.

“Our aim has always been to simply offer a space in Vancouver where guests can enjoy truly well-made food while making lasting memories. We can’t wait to show our guests what we have been working on.”

It’s expected to open for dinner service starting August 20th. It will be open from 4 p.m. to close Monday to Saturday. Guests can enjoy a la carte dining, private dining and take-out options.

Tutto Restaurant & Bar

When: Opening August 20th, 2020

Where: Corner of Homer & Smithe Streets, Vancouver

