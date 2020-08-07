Every Hour Is Happy Hour On Thursdays At This Vancouver Eatery

On Thursdays, we drink (all day) or at least you can if you visit The Flying Pig in Gastown.

Their Water Street location is offering all-day Happy Hour every Thursday. The deal is part of a series of weekday drink features available to celebrate the summer season.

“Without the busy tourist crowds and cruise ship passengers lining the streets of Gastown, now is the perfect time to rediscover this historic Vancouver area and help support local businesses,” said Erik Heck, The Flying Pig Chef and Co-Founder.

All-Day Happy Hour Thursdays

Eats

Truffle Jumbo Macaroni $8

Parmesan Truffle Fries $6

PEI Musssels $8

Fanny Bay Clams $8

Salmon Cakes $7.25

Cured Meat & Olive Board $8

Pulled Pork Sandwiches $8.25

You Might Also Like:

Sips

House Red or White Wine $6

TFP Lager from Russell Brewing $5

Barrel-Aged Boulevardier cocktails $6.75

And if you’d rather take advantage of their cheap wine deals, be sure to drop by on a Wednesday.

Wine Wednesday

50 per cent off select 750 ml bottles of white, rose, red and sparkling wines

Weekday Deals at The Flying Pig

Where: Available at their Gastown location only at 102 Water Street, Vancouver

For more must try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.