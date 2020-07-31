Late Night Restaurants In Metro Vancouver To Visit On Summer Nights

There’s nothing quite like summer nights in Vancouver. There’s so much to do, so much to see, and of course, so much to eat. While your options are limited past dark, there’s a few joints that help you soak up those long summer nights by staying open late.
To help you find them, here’s a guide for you covers everything from to fried chicken to pasta and striploin. Cheers to summer!
Late night restaurants in Metro Vancouver
Hi Five Chicken
Craving fried chicken in the middle of the night? No problem. Hi Five has got you covered as it’s open 24 hours a day. They have three locations, one in Vancouver (203 SE Marine Drive) and two in Burnaby (5933 Hastings Street and 8669 Tenth Avenue).
Elisa
A contemporary steakhouse in Yaletown that is open until 1 a.m. weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends. Try their wagyu striploin, beef short ribs or whole truffle roasted chicken. They offer both dine-in and take out service—you can find them at 1109 Hamilton Street.
Sai Woo
A popular Asian fusion joint that is open until 1 a.m. (on weekends only). Dig into a variety of delicious shareable dishes and a plethora of specialty cocktails inside the one-of-a-kind heritage building at 158 East Pender Street.
La Boqueria Tasting Room
Sample their selection of tapas, including a Spanish style tasting plate, ahi tuna, mussels and much more. This spot is open until 12:30 a.m. Wednesdays through to Saturdays and it’s located at 291 East Pender Street.
Basil Pasta Bar
This place is truly a carb lovers dream. Create-your-own pasta dishes with your choice of sauce and protein for a fully customizable meal. Their 636 Davie Street location is open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights only.
Cavo Bar + Kitchen
A rustic yet chic hangout on the Granville Strip that serves delicious pizza, cocktails, beer and wine. Head over to 911 Granville Street to give it a try. They’re open until 1 a.m. nightly except for Fridays and Saturdays, when they’re open until 2 a.m.
The Parlour
Check out this popular Yaletown joint that is one of the best spots for late-night pizza, small plates, craft beer and cocktails in the city. They’re open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and are conveniently located at 1011 Hamilton Street.
For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
