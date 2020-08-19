Treat Yourself To A Picnic Courtesy Of Teahouse In Stanley Park

The iconic Teahouse in Stanley Park has just launched an outdoor picnic service to up your picnic game.

Take part in the whimsical Picnic in the Park service, which gives guests the opportunity to take a seat outside on the lawn overlooking the park while sitting on a blanket and digging into a curated menu of picnic favourites.

The outdoor picnic menu includes charcuterie, prosciutto flatbread, margherita pizza, truffle parmesan fries, chicken cobb salad, salmon burger, fish & chips and more. Save room for dessert though, there’s chocolate milano cake and lemon tarts.

Add wine, beer, cider or cocktails to your meal (the pineapple coconut mojito is a must).

Picnic stations will be spread out at least two metres apart, to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

The picnic offering is available for a limited-time only, so take advantage of it while the warm weather lasts.

Picnic Stations at Teahouse in Stanley Park

When: It’s available daily from noon to 10 p.m.

Where: 7501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

