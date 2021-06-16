Swoop’s Winter Schedule Has Domestic Flights From Abbotsford Starting at $40

Do you think you will be travelling this winter? If so, there’s some notable cheap deals that may tempt you.

Swoop airlines has just dropped its international and domestic flight schedules for the winter 2021 season.

There are both international and domestic flights on the schedule, and the rates for domestic flights start at a jaw-dropping $40 out of Abbotsford.

RELATED:

Swoop Deals on Abbotsford Flights

Swoop is a low-cost Canadian airline that is a subsidiary of WestJet. Their mandate is to make travel more accessible and affordable for all Canadians. Therefore the domestic flights start at low prices for those looking to escape.

For example, you can fly from Abbotsford to Edmonton for only $40, or Abbotsford to Toronto for as low as $70. These flights deals can currently be booked for travel from Oct.31 to Nov. 21, 2021.

Scroll through the post below to see all their current offerings:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swoop (@flyswoop)

The new schedule was released on June 10 and includes increased non-stop domestic service. It also re-introduces international flights to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Although restrictions may still apply, BC is currently on track to lift Canada wide travel by July 1st, with international travel to follow by the end of summer.

For more cool places things to do in Vancouver and beyond, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.