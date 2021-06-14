Flash Sale: The Fairmont Pacific Rim Is Offering Up To 25% Off Rooms Right Now

Have you wanted to try out staying at one of the fancier hotels in Vancouver? You can now snag a stay at Fairmont Pacific Rim and other hotels at a discounted rate.

Fairmont hotels and resorts is offering 25% off of hotel stays on many of its B.C. properties.

This discount is their way of welcoming back travellers as we move into Step 2 of BC’s Restart Plan.

RELATED:

The Deal

People who book now through midnight on June 18th can enjoy 25% off stays through January 31, 2022.

The offer is available for a number of Fairmont hotels including the luxurious Fairmont Pacific Rim in downtown Vancouver.

Residents are asked to book online, select the hotel and dates to see the discounted rates.

Get A Discount at These Fairmont Hotels

If you are looking for a staycation, or ready for allowed recreational travel, these luxury hotels may be an option:

Pacific Rim

Waterfront

Hotel Vancouver

Vancouver Airport

Empress (in Victoria)

To book online, visit this special Fairmont booking link (the discount code is automatically applied).

For more cool places things to do in Vancouver and beyond, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.