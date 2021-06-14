Flash Sale: The Fairmont Pacific Rim Is Offering Up To 25% Off Rooms Right Now

Have you wanted to try out staying at one of the fancier hotels in Vancouver? You can now snag a stay at Fairmont Pacific Rim and other hotels at a discounted rate.
Fairmont hotels and resorts is offering 25% off of hotel stays on many of its B.C. properties.
This discount is their way of welcoming back travellers as we move into Step 2 of BC’s Restart Plan.
The Deal
People who book now through midnight on June 18th can enjoy 25% off stays through January 31, 2022.
The offer is available for a number of Fairmont hotels including the luxurious Fairmont Pacific Rim in downtown Vancouver.
Residents are asked to book online, select the hotel and dates to see the discounted rates.
Get A Discount at These Fairmont Hotels
If you are looking for a staycation, or ready for allowed recreational travel, these luxury hotels may be an option:
- Pacific Rim
- Waterfront
- Hotel Vancouver
- Vancouver Airport
- Empress (in Victoria)
To book online, visit this special Fairmont booking link (the discount code is automatically applied).
