BC has an abundance of beautiful suspension bridges that give you a birds-eye view of nature and they’re even more picturesque in the fall.

Explore the best leaf peeping opportunities the season has to offer by checking out these stunning spots.

You Might Also Like:

Suspension Bridges in BC to Explore This Fall

Seymour River Suspension Bridge

This is a popular hub for both hikers and bikers alike as it connects the Fisherman’s Trail to the Twin Bridge Trail on the North Shore. The scenic bridge spans from one side of the Seymour River Canyon to the other and it’s the perfect place to capture the beauty of fall.

Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge

Another favourite in North Vancouver—check out this beautiful bridge that stands 50 metres off the ground and runs just as long. This must-see attraction is part of Lynn Canyon, which has an expansive network of lush trails to enjoy some forest bathing.

Elk Falls Suspension Bridge

Discover this gem in the serene Campbell River which truly showcases just how beautiful BC truly is. The bridge stands 60 metres high and runs 64 metres long. Visitors to this spot can take in unsurpassed views of the area they won’t soon forget.

Buntzen Lake Suspension Bridge

Head to the beautiful Anmore, just outside of Coquitlam to take some awesome photos on the suspension bridge at Buntzen Lake. It leads you right into the lush green forest—making it a dream spot for photographers looking to capture that perfect shot.

Alexandra Bridge

Find this tourist attraction rebuilt in 1926 just off the Trans Canada Highway. It sits over the Fraser River and offers incredible views of the region. The bridge itself is also a sight to see, with its beautiful and unique design.

Cascade Falls Suspension Bridge



Do go chasing waterfalls by checking out Cascade Falls near Mission. You will be treated to spectacular views of both the falls and the canyon when standing on the 35 metre long bridge.

Hell’s Gate Suspension Bridge

Don’t let the name fool you—this place is actually a lot more like heaven. Make a stop here in the Boston Bar region to take in all the scenery surrounding you.

Malakwa Suspension Bridge

This one-of-a-kind bridge spans the scenic Eagle River. It’s also full of history—as it was built in 1915 in an effort to connect farmers to fields within the community. Cross over the bridge to find a 4 km loop with gorgeous views of the area.

For more destinations to explore across the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.