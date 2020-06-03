5 Exciting Things To See During Surrey’s Virtual Canada Day Celebration

While Surrey Canada Day 2020 will look a lot different this year as efforts continue to stop the spread of COVID-19, the city can still unite during an an epic virtual celebration.

Western Canada’s largest Canada Day event is being held entirely online—kicking off at 6 p.m. and going on until 9 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube Live on Wednesday, July 1.

The virtual celebration is free and there will also be an earlier Family Hour broadcast for kids and seniors from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Here’s five things to look out for during the virtual Surrey Canada Day 2020 celebration:

A True Canadian Host & Special Guest Features

This year’s festivities will be hosted by a true Canadian icon—four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser. The Olympian is very active in the Surrey community and across Canada, as she’s been helping get personal protective equipment into the hands of those who need it most by hosting several PPE drives. The livestream will also feature special guests throughout – but you’ll have to tune in to find out who!

A Moving Tribute

The broadcast will pay tribute to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will honour local healthcare heroes and essential workers on the front lines of this crisis and highlight the nightly 7 p.m. cheer.

Performers

There will feature a star-studded Canadian lineup, including recognized artists from Surrey and B.C. The full line-up includes:

Ashley Pater

Bif Naked

Calle Verde

Colin James

Daniel Wesley

Desi Sub Culture

Fionn

Frase

Ginalina

Hotel Mira

Jill Barber

John Cullen

Keliya

Kwel Eng Sen

Lisa Brokop

M’Girl

Madeline Merlo

Matt Henry

Me & Mae

Members of the Surrey City Orchestra

Norma McKnight

North Surrey Secondary Dance Team

Pat Calihou

PraiseTEAM

Rockin’ Robin

Ryan Guldemond

Sade Awele

Said the Whale

Sleepy Gonzales

Teon Gibbs

The Beaches

The Piano Men

The Promised

Toque

Vancity Bhangra

Wild Moccasins

The event will also feature a variety of cultural entertainment, virtual tours, Indigenous performances and family-friendly concerts.

You



Residents from across the lower mainland are encouraged to submit photos and videos for a chance to be featured on the Surrey Canada Day live stream and for a chance to win one of three $200 gift cards towards participating Surrey Store to Door businesses.

For your chance to be part of the celebration, simply submit content that showcases at least one of the following:

Love for Canada

Share stories or photos highlighting your love for Canada.

Sing O Canada

Get your family and friends together (while physical distancing) and sing our National Anthem while at home.

Wish a Happy Canada Day

Keep it simple with a patriotic wish. This segment will show a variety of clips of people saying Happy Canada Day during the live stream.

Those submitting content for consideration in any of these categories can do so by posting on Facebook or Instagram using the campaign hashtag #SurreyCanadaDay or emailing specialevents@surrey.ca.

In addition, don’t forget to follow @surreybcevents on Instagram and @SurreyCanadaDay on Facebook.

Fireworks

Of course, you can’t celebrate Canada Day without a closer consisting of fireworks. While we won’t be able to gather outside to enjoy them like usual—viewers will be able to take in the show from the comfort of their own homes.

Virtual Surrey Canada Day 2020

When: Broadcasting 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 2020

Where: Airing on Facebook and YouTube Live

