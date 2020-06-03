5 Exciting Things To See During Surrey’s Virtual Canada Day Celebration

While Surrey Canada Day 2020 will look a lot different this year as efforts continue to stop the spread of COVID-19, the city can still unite during an an epic virtual celebration.
Western Canada’s largest Canada Day event is being held entirely online—kicking off at 6 p.m. and going on until 9 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube Live on Wednesday, July 1.
The virtual celebration is free and there will also be an earlier Family Hour broadcast for kids and seniors from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Here’s five things to look out for during the virtual Surrey Canada Day 2020 celebration:
A True Canadian Host & Special Guest Features
This year’s festivities will be hosted by a true Canadian icon—four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser. The Olympian is very active in the Surrey community and across Canada, as she’s been helping get personal protective equipment into the hands of those who need it most by hosting several PPE drives. The livestream will also feature special guests throughout – but you’ll have to tune in to find out who!
A Moving Tribute
The broadcast will pay tribute to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will honour local healthcare heroes and essential workers on the front lines of this crisis and highlight the nightly 7 p.m. cheer.
Performers
There will feature a star-studded Canadian lineup, including recognized artists from Surrey and B.C. The full line-up includes:
- Ashley Pater
- Bif Naked
- Calle Verde
- Colin James
- Daniel Wesley
- Desi Sub Culture
- Fionn
- Frase
- Ginalina
- Hotel Mira
- Jill Barber
- John Cullen
- Keliya
- Kwel Eng Sen
- Lisa Brokop
- M’Girl
- Madeline Merlo
- Matt Henry
- Me & Mae
- Members of the Surrey City Orchestra
- Norma McKnight
- North Surrey Secondary Dance Team
- Pat Calihou
- PraiseTEAM
- Rockin’ Robin
- Ryan Guldemond
- Sade Awele
- Said the Whale
- Sleepy Gonzales
- Teon Gibbs
- The Beaches
- The Piano Men
- The Promised
- Toque
- Vancity Bhangra
- Wild Moccasins
The event will also feature a variety of cultural entertainment, virtual tours, Indigenous performances and family-friendly concerts.
You
Residents from across the lower mainland are encouraged to submit photos and videos for a chance to be featured on the Surrey Canada Day live stream and for a chance to win one of three $200 gift cards towards participating Surrey Store to Door businesses.
For your chance to be part of the celebration, simply submit content that showcases at least one of the following:
Love for Canada
- Share stories or photos highlighting your love for Canada.
Sing O Canada
- Get your family and friends together (while physical distancing) and sing our National Anthem while at home.
Wish a Happy Canada Day
- Keep it simple with a patriotic wish. This segment will show a variety of clips of people saying Happy Canada Day during the live stream.
Those submitting content for consideration in any of these categories can do so by posting on Facebook or Instagram using the campaign hashtag #SurreyCanadaDay or emailing specialevents@surrey.ca.
In addition, don’t forget to follow @surreybcevents on Instagram and @SurreyCanadaDay on Facebook.
Fireworks
Of course, you can’t celebrate Canada Day without a closer consisting of fireworks. While we won’t be able to gather outside to enjoy them like usual—viewers will be able to take in the show from the comfort of their own homes.
Virtual Surrey Canada Day 2020
When: Broadcasting 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 2020
Where: Airing on Facebook and YouTube Live
