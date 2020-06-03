3 Ways YOU Can Be Featured in Surrey’s Virtual Canada Day Celebration (CONTEST)

The City of Surrey is hosting its annual Canada Day celebration virtually this year, and they’re giving you the chance to join in on the special broadcast. All submissions will be entered to win one of three $200 gift cards towards Surrey Store to Door – a program built to support local Surrey businesses.

About Virtual Surrey Canada Day

The live streamed event on July 1 begins at 6 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m for regular programming. An earlier Family Hour show for children and seniors will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Both will air on Facebook and YouTube Live.

Much like previous years—it will feature an array of Canadian and local performers, including 54-40, Bif Naked and Colin James. There will also be a variety of cultural entertainment and a virtual fireworks display.

The virtual event will be hosted by Canadian hockey hero and four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser.

As people will be watching the program online this year, the city is further engaging the community by allowing locals to play a starring role.

How to be featured:

Residents from across the lower mainland can submit videos for a chance to be featured in the 4-hour virtual Canada Day programming and win a $200 gift card towards Surrey Store to Door.

There are three different categories residents can submit to, including:

Share Your Love for Canada

This will be a live segment where you can submit videos and photos showcasing why you love Canada. Whether it’s Tim Hortons, maple syrup, or our mountains – you decide!

Sing O Canada

Another major segment on the show will feature locals singing the National Anthem while at home. Record a video singing “O Canada” for a chance to be featured.

Wish a Happy Canada Day

This segment will show a variety of clips of people saying “Happy Canada Day” to air during the livestream.

Those submitting content for consideration in any of these categories can do so by posting on Facebook or Instagram using the campaign hashtags #SurreyCanadaDay or by emailing specialevents@surrey.ca.

In addition, don’t forget to follow @surreybcevents on Instagram and @SurreyCanadaDay on Facebook for event updates.

While festivities will look different this year—these inclusive and inspiring segments aim to prove that even when we’re apart, we’re in this together.

This is branded content brought to you by our advertising partner. To learn more about Surrey Canada Day, please visit them online.