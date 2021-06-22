Summer solstice has arrived and quickly conquered the hearts of sunset lovers across Metro Vancouver.

Within the first two days of the new season, we’ve been spoiled with gorgeous weather and dramatic sunsets. In case you missed them or would like to relive the beauty one more time, here’s the top photos of the spectacular sunsets across the lower mainland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jess • sugarydelight (@sugarydelightt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Through_The_Lense (@yvr_photography_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonika Arora (@sonikaarora604)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina 🇨🇦 (@tinabobina119)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anuraag Muppidi (@imanuraag)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sunrises_sunsetsgi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Picstalk_Vancouver (@picstalk_vancouver)

