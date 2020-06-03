The Strawberry Moon Eclipse May Be Visible Over Metro Vancouver This Week

Metro Vancouver is in for a treat this week, as we’ll be able to see the Strawberry Moon eclipse shine over the city this Friday.

Named after the red summer fruit, this phenomenon is June’s full moon – or otherwise called the Hot Moon or Rose moon.

This particular moon, however, kicks off 2020’s “eclipse season,” and will be visible during the moonrise and moonset.

You’ll just have to be ready at either 5:30 am or 8 pm, Friday, to see the eclipse over Metro Vancouver.

So, will you be checking it out this week?

Friday, June 5th is also the day of the second George Floyd protest, happening downtown.

