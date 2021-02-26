This Airbnb Is a Cozy + Affordable Suite Nestled In Deep Cove

Meagan Gill | February 26, 2021
Photo: Airbnb

In search of your next staycation destination? Look no further. This cozy 250-square-foot suite has all the comforts of home away from home and is nestled in North Vancouver’s serene Deep Cove neighbourhood.

The newly-renovated garden level studio features a flat screen TV with Netflix, a patio and a stunning six foot long claw foot soaker tub.

Photo: Airbnb

It’s the perfect place for a relaxing retreat for a single traveler or a couple.

It also has a small kitchenette, which comes equipped with a sink, stove, small fridge, toaster oven and plenty of cooking utensils. Essentials like coffee, tea, cream, sugar and other condiments are included.

Photo: Airbnb

Photo: Airbnb

Guests will have their own private entrance to the suite.

And of course, there’s plenty to do in the area with several hiking trails and a kayak rental shop mere blocks away.

Photo: Airbnb

The suite is available for $85 a night. You can learn more about the studio here.

Where: Located in Deep Cove in North Vancouver (exact address TBA when booking is confirmed)

Cost: Approximately $85 per night

