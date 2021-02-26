This Airbnb Is a Cozy + Affordable Suite Nestled In Deep Cove

In search of your next staycation destination? Look no further. This cozy 250-square-foot suite has all the comforts of home away from home and is nestled in North Vancouver’s serene Deep Cove neighbourhood.

The newly-renovated garden level studio features a flat screen TV with Netflix, a patio and a stunning six foot long claw foot soaker tub.

RELATED: 6 Cozy BC Cabins Everyone Is Daydreaming About This Winter

It’s the perfect place for a relaxing retreat for a single traveler or a couple.

It also has a small kitchenette, which comes equipped with a sink, stove, small fridge, toaster oven and plenty of cooking utensils. Essentials like coffee, tea, cream, sugar and other condiments are included.

Guests will have their own private entrance to the suite.

And of course, there’s plenty to do in the area with several hiking trails and a kayak rental shop mere blocks away.

The suite is available for $85 a night. You can learn more about the studio here.

RELATED:

Luxurious Guest Suite In Deep Cove

Where: Located in Deep Cove in North Vancouver (exact address TBA when booking is confirmed)

Cost: Approximately $85 per night

For more must-visit places to visit in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.