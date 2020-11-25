Escape To This Riverside Retreat For The Ultimate Glamping Experience

Book a relaxing retreat right on river’s edge at this tented cabin in Maple Ridge.
Golden Ears Glamping offers guests a unique stay immersed in nature.
The cabin is perfectly situated amongst the lush trees overlooking the rushing waters of a nearby river.
It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom, one bathroom and both indoor and outdoor showers.
There’s also a personal kitchenette, a barbecue, and all the comforts of home.
Take in the views and the soothing sounds of nature from a private deck. If you’re lucky you may even spot some spawning salmon or an eagle.
Golden Ears Glamping
Where: Maple Ridge (exact address TBA when booking is confirmed)
Cost: Approximatly $230 per night, depending on dates selected
