Escape To This Riverside Retreat For The Ultimate Glamping Experience

Book a relaxing retreat right on river’s edge at this tented cabin in Maple Ridge.

Golden Ears Glamping offers guests a unique stay immersed in nature.

The cabin is perfectly situated amongst the lush trees overlooking the rushing waters of a nearby river.

It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom, one bathroom and both indoor and outdoor showers.

There’s also a personal kitchenette, a barbecue, and all the comforts of home.

Take in the views and the soothing sounds of nature from a private deck. If you’re lucky you may even spot some spawning salmon or an eagle.

You Might Also Like:

Golden Ears Glamping

Where: Maple Ridge (exact address TBA when booking is confirmed)

Cost: Approximatly $230 per night, depending on dates selected

For more must-visit destinations in and around BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.