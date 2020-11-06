6 Cozy Cabins In British Columbia You’ll Want To Escape To This Fall

Fall for fall by booking a much-needed staycation to make the most of the cozy days of the season.

These quaint cabins in BC are the perfect place to get away—whether it’s with your social bubble, your significant other or just for some quality ‘me-time.’

Cozy Cabins In BC

Oceanfront Treehouse, Salt Spring Island

Relive your childhood by staying in this magical cabin perched high among the trees. The Airbnb rental is an idyllic escape from the city and offers a quiet retreat in nature. It features a private deck where you can soak up unsurpassed views of the area. You may even experience some wildlife sightings if you’re lucky—there’s lots of eagles and seals nearby.

Micro Cabin, Roberts Creek

Live that simple life (even just for a night) at this tiny 125-square-foot cabin on the Sunshine Coast. It can accommodate up to two people with a loft-style bed. There’s also a kitchen with the basic essentials to make a meal at ‘home.’ There’s also lots of books and board games to keep you occupied while inside. Find it in the charming Roberts Creek, which is in between Gibsons and Sechelt.

Sunset Pines, Harrison Hot Springs

A luxurious yet cozy cabin just a 5-minute drive away from the bustling little village of Harrison Hot Springs. This lakeview property features a sprawling patio to take in the incredible views, a cedar barrel sauna, a cozy loft sleeping arrangement and a variety of board games and video games to keep you entertained on those chilly fall nights.

Creekside Treehouse, Likely

Another option for all those young at heart. Escape to the lush wilderness of BC’s Interior with a stay at this adorable treehouse featuring a wrap-around deck. It sits several metres off the forest floor, surrounded by Douglas fir and Western red cedar trees. Discover this must-visit spot in Likely, near Quesnel Lake in the Cariboo region.

Rustic Cabin, Galiano Island

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life by heading to this magical little place on Galiano Island. It’s just a 20-minute drive from the ferry terminal. The rustic cabin in the woods features lots of windows overlooking the lush forest, a full kitchen, outdoor shower, outhouse and a covered porch for you to breathe in that crisp fall air.

Rixen Creek, Nelson

Escape to small town of Nelson, which is even more magical during the fall months. This bucket list worthy spot can sleep up to two guests and it’s nestled right in the woods. Believe it or not, this tiny cabin has 19 windows in total. It’s a super bright and incredibly cozy place to stay—and you just might never want to leave.

For more things to do and see in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.