Starbucks Unveiled A New Fruity Addition To Its Line-Up Of Refreshers

Starbucks has an all-new addition to its growing list of refreshers (and we’re totally here for it). Try the Kiwi Starfruit Refresher that may just become the drink of the summer.

The iced beverage features all the tastes of the tropics to make up for being unable to travel to far away exotic locales this year.

It’s making its debut at stores across Canada this week, if you want to be among the first to give it a try.

Sip on this lightly caffeinated drink that is full of bold tropical flavours and shaken with ice.

You Might Also Like:

It’s also a treat for the eyes as well, with its vibrant green hue. The pop of colour is due to a blend of fruit juice, green coffee extract and kiwi fruit inclusions mixed with water.

Similar to other Refreshers, the new addition can be customized to your liking, with lemonade or coconut beverage added instead of water.

This is the latest non-dairy beverage to be added to the summer menu at Starbucks, which includes:

Cold Brew or Nitro Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almond Foam

Guava Passionfruit Iced Drink (with coconut milk)

Pineapple Matcha Iced Drink (with coconut milk)

Golden Ginger Iced Drink (with coconut milk)

New Kiwi Starfruit Starbucks Refresher

When: Available now!

Where: Participating Starbucks locations across Canada

For more must-try eats and sips in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.