Vets Create New Spiked Vests to Protect Dogs From Vicious Attacks

If you are seeing spiked vests on dogs, no they are not dressed up as rock stars.

This gear is thought to be necessary for their protection.

Amongst repeated alerts of cougar attacks throughout Metro Vancouver, pet owners are concerned about how to protect their precious pets.

Two women at a veterinary clinic in North Vancouver have seen many petite puppies get hurt by animals: cougars, coyotes, racoons and even birds.

Alison Columbus and Janice Voth started designing a protective vest aimed to deter these predators from causing harm to dogs. They came up with a spiked vest that they admit looks like a punk rock costume.

The vests are made by PredatorBWear (cute) and made of a breathable mesh best and the spikes are hollow plastic. The spiked vests are actually rather lightweight and come in a variety of sizes from extra-small to medium.

The spikes are fastened to the harness with Velcro so they can be removed and reattached with ease.

Fashion forward and safe.

