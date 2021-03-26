Social media exploded with pictures of light streaking across the night sky on Thursday.

Some people were lucky enough to catch a spectacular light show, when what appeared to be flames appeared in the sky. Many mistook it for a meteor, while others were bewildered and wondered if aliens were finally making their presence known. In reality though, it was actually pieces of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket burning up.

The debris was seen over B.C.’s South Coast and much of the U.S. Pacific Northwest on Thursday night, March 25.

Upon re-entry the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket appeared to break up, which is normal and expected to happen. However it failed to make a deorbit burn. This caused the rocket debris to re-enter the atmosphere. The debris burning is what caused a cluster of bright, falling lights which resembled flames to some.

The Falcon 9 second stage from the Mar 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit. Its reentry was observed from the Seattle area at about 0400 UTC Mar 26. pic.twitter.com/FQrBrUoBHh — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) March 26, 2021

SpaceX Falcon 9 debris caught on video

Just caught a meteor shower on camera?? pic.twitter.com/dNCbFoaLOD — vampire enthusiast (@vampyreparty) March 26, 2021

My wife and I just saw a meteor directly above us! I muted the audio to limit my cursing. Lol pic.twitter.com/ZfilrUVZ5a — Meek Spees – New Music (@MeekSpees) March 26, 2021

Experts say that there is no expected impact on the ground, and there is no harm to Earth by this. It is basically burning up, and allowing an unexpected light show for those lucky enough to catch it.

