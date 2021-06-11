You Could Be The New Owner Of This 15 Acre Surrey Golf Course for $6M

In case you’re in the market for a golf course, this one can be yours for just under $6 million.

Meridian Par 3 Golf Course in South Surrey offers 15 acres to perfect your swing on a beautiful property mere minutes away from downtown White Rock and Highway 99.

The property also includes one single family home, a clubhouse, workshop and more.

The challenging course is a family-run operation dating back to 1959 and provides golfers with 2,152 yards of play on holes that range from 80 to 158 yards.

It is in an area that has seen “explosive growth in recent years with a significant level of multi-family and commercial development in close proximity.” Yet it’s a quiet location set amongst lush cedar trees, just off 16th Avenue on 168th Street.

The golf course offers a variety of options for a potential purchaser, which could include continuing to operate the business and living on the course or developing the property into two single family estate residences.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 1054 168 Street, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

: 1054 168 Street, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada Years Established: 62 years

62 years Sale Price : $5,950,000

: $5,950,000 Buildings On Site: 1 single family home, a clubhouse, and a workshop

A Closer Look at this Surrey Golf Resort:

If you ever wanted to own your own golf course in Metro Vancouver, check out the full listing here.

