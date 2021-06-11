This $3.9M Whimsical White Rock Home Feels Like You’ve Stepped Into Wonderland

Christina Chandra | June 11, 2021
white rock wonderland home
Photo: Michael Craigmyle / Redfin

In White Rock you can find this beachfront property that is being called a “Wonderland.”

The well-known home in White Rock is adorned with a Southern look and flair on the outside. While the inside quite literally looks like a work of art.

This one of a kind home has every colour and fixture carefully planned out. Take a look for yourself and be amazed.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 14635 Marine Ave, White Rock, BC
  • Year Built: 2009
  • Sale Price: $3,998,000
  • Interior: 3,579 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4

The attraction goes far beyond its features which includes: two fireplaces, rooftop deck, electric driveway gate, elevator and stunning ocean and island views. It is very uniquely decorated.

A Closer Look At This Unique White Rock Home:

white rock home

Photo: Michael Craigmyle / Redfin

unique home white rock
wonderland white rock

Photo: Michael Craigmyle / Redfin

white rock property

Photo: Michael Craigmyle / Redfin

white rock property

Photo: Michael Craigmyle / Redfin

white rock bedroom

Photo: Michael Craigmyle / Redfin

bathroom

Photo: Michael Craigmyle / Redfin

white rock back

Photo: Michael Craigmyle / Redfin

Learn more about this listing at 14635 Marine Ave, White Rock here.

