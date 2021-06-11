This $3.9M Whimsical White Rock Home Feels Like You’ve Stepped Into Wonderland

In White Rock you can find this beachfront property that is being called a “Wonderland.”

The well-known home in White Rock is adorned with a Southern look and flair on the outside. While the inside quite literally looks like a work of art.

This one of a kind home has every colour and fixture carefully planned out. Take a look for yourself and be amazed.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 14635 Marine Ave, White Rock, BC

: 14635 Marine Ave, White Rock, BC Year Built : 2009

: 2009 Sale Price : $3,998,000

: $3,998,000 Interior : 3,579 sq-ft

: 3,579 sq-ft Bedrooms : 4

: 4 Bathrooms: 4

The attraction goes far beyond its features which includes: two fireplaces, rooftop deck, electric driveway gate, elevator and stunning ocean and island views. It is very uniquely decorated.

A Closer Look At This Unique White Rock Home:

Learn more about this listing at 14635 Marine Ave, White Rock here.

