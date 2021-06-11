This $3.9M Whimsical White Rock Home Feels Like You’ve Stepped Into Wonderland

In White Rock you can find this beachfront property that is being called a “Wonderland.”
The well-known home in White Rock is adorned with a Southern look and flair on the outside. While the inside quite literally looks like a work of art.
This one of a kind home has every colour and fixture carefully planned out. Take a look for yourself and be amazed.
RELATED: This is what a $6.4M White Rock Home With Sweeping Ocean Views Looks Like
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 14635 Marine Ave, White Rock, BC
- Year Built: 2009
- Sale Price: $3,998,000
- Interior: 3,579 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 4
The attraction goes far beyond its features which includes: two fireplaces, rooftop deck, electric driveway gate, elevator and stunning ocean and island views. It is very uniquely decorated.
A Closer Look At This Unique White Rock Home:
Learn more about this listing at 14635 Marine Ave, White Rock here.
Looking to get a view of more amazing properties in B.C? Check out: This $23M West Van Home That Comes With a Mini Aquarium + Arcade.
For more amazing homes in Metro Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.