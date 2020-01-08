British Columbia isn’t the most affordable place when it comes to real estate, but that isn’t exactly true for private islands.

Back in October 2019, we highlighted several private islands in BC that were on the market, each for $2.3 million or less.

One of those islands was South Octopus Island, a 50-acre private island, for $1,695,000, which was recently sold.

South Octopus Private Island

If you’re the proud new owner of the island, you already know what you’re getting, but for those who aren’t, here’s what a $1.7 million private island in BC looks like:

Coming in at a cool 50 acres, South Octopus Island is located on the northeast side of Quadra Island, and is a short boat-ride away from Herriott Bay, which is accessibly by BC Ferry.

It offers a tremendous amount of space (as should be the case when one purchases an island) and comes with a pre-existing dock and cabin. Zoning for the island allows for development of up to five homes, as well as a guest dwelling.

It’s not quite as jaw-dropping as the 340-acre private village Fawn Bluff Cove, but there’s certainly an understandable appeal. To see what other private islands are on the market in BC, click here.

If you liked this article, you’ll love our Real Estate section!