Bollywood Actress Sonam Bajwa Is In Vancouver and Loving The City

Indian model and actress Sonam Bajwa is currently in Vancouver and seems to be enjoying her time in the city.

Bajwa is currently in town to shoot a new rom-com movie, Honsla Rakh, alongside Punjabi mega-star Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill as well as Shinda Grewal.

RELATED: Here Are 15 Shows and Movies Filming In Vancouver Right Now

The star took to Instagram to share her love for Vancouver while she soaked in the beauty of English Bay:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

She later posted Instagram Stories while dining and enjoying the views from Cactus Club’s English Bay location:

Bajwa is expected to remain in the city with filming scheduled into the Spring. Honsla Rakh is slated to release later this year on October 15, 2021.

We hope you enjoy your time in Vancouver, Sonam!

For more local stories and celebrities in Vancouver, visit our homepage.