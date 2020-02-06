This Ice Cream Shop Is Offering BOGO Deals This Weekend Only

The only thing better than ice cream is free ice cream. Head over to Soft Peaks Ice Cream this weekend to take advantage of a buy-one-get-one deal.

It’s their Gastown location’s fifth birthday and they’re celebrating with a sweet treat of BOGO soft serve ice cream Feb. 8 and 9th only. Their soft serve pricing ranges from $4.25 – $7.50.

Soft Serve Flavours

Original Peak

For the purist. A topping-free twist of milk.

Honeycomb Peak

Their signature swirl topped with a piece of local honeycomb on top.

Salty Himalayan

Original Peak sprinkled with Himalayan pink salt. Plus your choice of 1 syrup.

Rocky Mountain

Signature twist with toasted coconut. Plus your choice of 1 syrup.

Mudslide

Signature twist topped with TimTam flakes and chocolate syrup.

Sunrise in California

Sweet and sour Yuzu marmalade on our signature twist.

North Pole Breakfast

Signature twist topped with cornflakes. Plus your choice of 1 syrup.

Green Forest

Organic Premium Matcha powder, sweet red beans, and condensed milk on top.

Blue Mountain

All about blueberries with home-made blueberry purée.

Blackcomb

Shot of cold expresso. For when you need a bit of caffeine.

Gastown

Signature twist topped with home-made Tiramisu toppings.



Snowberry

Seasonal: Organic strawberry and organic strawberry agave syrup with cereal.

BOGO at Soft Peaks Ice Cream

When: Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9 2020

Where: 25 Alexander Street, Vancouver

