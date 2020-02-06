This Ice Cream Shop Is Offering BOGO Deals This Weekend Only

The only thing better than ice cream is free ice cream. Head over to Soft Peaks Ice Cream this weekend to take advantage of a buy-one-get-one deal.
It’s their Gastown location’s fifth birthday and they’re celebrating with a sweet treat of BOGO soft serve ice cream Feb. 8 and 9th only. Their soft serve pricing ranges from $4.25 – $7.50.
Soft Serve Flavours
Original Peak
For the purist. A topping-free twist of milk.
Honeycomb Peak
Their signature swirl topped with a piece of local honeycomb on top.
Salty Himalayan
Original Peak sprinkled with Himalayan pink salt. Plus your choice of 1 syrup.
Rocky Mountain
Signature twist with toasted coconut. Plus your choice of 1 syrup.
Mudslide
Signature twist topped with TimTam flakes and chocolate syrup.
Sunrise in California
Sweet and sour Yuzu marmalade on our signature twist.
North Pole Breakfast
Signature twist topped with cornflakes. Plus your choice of 1 syrup.
Green Forest
Organic Premium Matcha powder, sweet red beans, and condensed milk on top.
Blue Mountain
All about blueberries with home-made blueberry purée.
Blackcomb
Shot of cold expresso. For when you need a bit of caffeine.
Gastown
Signature twist topped with home-made Tiramisu toppings.
Snowberry
Seasonal: Organic strawberry and organic strawberry agave syrup with cereal.
BOGO at Soft Peaks Ice Cream
When: Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9 2020
Where: 25 Alexander Street, Vancouver
