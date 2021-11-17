This Vancouver Restaurant Serves Massive Cocktails and Spiked Juice Boxes

Eat, drink and be social.

That is what the restaurant Social in Vancouver is aiming for with their beautiful venue, salivating eats, and Instagram worthy drinks.

To make your dining experience even more fun, you can order massive cocktails and spiked juice box drinks for that bit of nostalgia mixed with adulting.

Social is located on Commercial Drive, and has built a reputation for being a place to gather and enjoy the moment. As one of their signs reads, it’s a place you go to be “Feelin F*** Good.”

Open daily, this bar is open till 1:00 a.m. most days and open until 2:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They also have an amazing brunch menu on the weekends as well.

What to Get

The food is mouth-watering and a necessity to try when you arrive. Some popular items include: Nashville Fried Chicken Sliders, Chicken Karaage Bao’s, Pacific Inari Pockets, to name a few.

The drinks though are where they really stand out.

Here are some exceptionally unique drinks we recommend trying:

The Party Pitches – large jugs of peach pink vodka lemonade

Guava Juice Box with vodka – a spiked juice box

Tootsie – vodka mixed with Baileys, Kahlua and Coffee, topped with a tootsie roll

Take a look for yourselves.

Social

Address: 1812 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

