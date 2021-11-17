4 Places You Can Dine Inside A Dome Near Vancouver

Elevate your next date night out by checking out one of these whimsical domes you can actually dine in.

The unique dining experience is the best of both worlds, as you’ll be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of patio life while also staying warm and cozy inside.

Dome Dining Near Vancouver

H Tasting Lounge, Vancouver

Who says you can’t enjoy outdoor dining during the fall and winter months? The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge has brought back its magical Winterlust dome dining in the heart of Coal Harbour.

This year, the reimagined private dining experience features five brand new domes. Each spacious 8-by-8″ dome boasts panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore. For food, guests can dig into a variety of small and large plates.

Try their caviar donuts, cheese plate, charcuterie, seafood tower, beef striploin or miso glazed sablefish. As for dessert, order from a selection of gelato, warm apple galette, creme brulee, cotton candy and cream puffs. Can’t decide? Get a little taste of everything with their dessert platter.

Location: 1601 Bayshore Drive

The Boat Shed, West Vancouver

Head to this beloved spot overlooking the serene Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver, where the views change along with the seasons. Guests can dine in a greenhouse during the summer for the ultimate garden patio oasis or they can opt to cozy up inside a dome in the winter.

The unique atmosphere makes it a destination all in itself, but the food and drinks also won’t disappoint. The menu includes lamb chop lollipops, fish tacos, fish & chips and more.

It’s also a popular spot for cocktails, with an amaretto sour, spiced apple bourbon and a chocolate martini to offer (just to name a few).

Location: 1200 Argyle Avenue

Singletree Winery, Abbotsford

Have a personal wine and cheese tasting inside a dome for a magical dining experience you won’t soon forget. Just imagine dining under twinkling lights in a giant snow globe and to make it even better, there’s wine.

If this sounds right up your alley, head to Singletree Winery in Abbotsford. The 12-acre family-owned winery is offering tastings in one of its two new Di Vine Domes. Guests can choose between the Enchanted Forest Dome or the Canadian Cabin Dome.

It’s the ultimate fall and winter date night that both you and your partner will enjoy.

Location: 5782 Mount Lehman Road

Dome Away From Home, Maple Ridge

If you’re up for more of an adventure, enjoy a home cooked meal (or takeout) at this one-of-a-kind Airbnb. Dome Away From Home is a glamping oasis nestled just outside Vancouver in Maple Ridge. The geodesic dome offers a luxurious and comfortable stay where guests will feel right at home.

It can accommodate up to four guests, with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The spacious accommodation comes equipped with a kitchenette with basic appliances and a large sky window for optimal stargazing opportunities.

It’s an idyllic place to dig into a delicious meal, especially on those cold rainy days.

Location: Maple Ridge, exact address TBA when booking is confirmed

