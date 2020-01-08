Surrey Soccer Dad Punches North Vancouver Soccer Mom In The Face, Avoids Trial

A father attending his son’s soccer game recently avoided trial and a criminal record in North Vancouver, after punching the mother of a player on the opposing team.

The heated incident happened in March 2019, when Surrey resident Jan Nizaar Ali was arrested and charged with assault. This came after he allegedly punched North Vancouver mother Stephanie Griffith in the face.

RELATED: Vancouver Man Sues Ex-Girlfriend For $200K After “Relentless” Online Defamation

The two were ready to fight it out Monday, in North Vancouver Provincial Court, when they came to a last-minute deal.

Ali has entered into a peace bond, where he must keep the peace and be on good behaviour for three months. This mean the original assault charge is withdrawn.

However, B.C. Soccer is conducting its own investigation. They will determine if they should ban Ali from local soccer fields for life.

The incident all happened when Ali and Griffith were watching their sons play soccer at Ambleside Park. The parents’ sons play for opposing teams.

The spat took place after a parent picked up the ball that had rolled out of bounds. One player on the opposing team said the parent was holding onto the ball to run out the clock, police said.

As tensions rose, Ali allegedly punched Griffith in the jaw and began swearing at her teenage daughter, also on the sideline, as the girl defended her mother.

When police arrived at the park, a group of parents were blocking Ali’s car from leaving.

Ali has no previous criminal record and will not be charged.

Other recent court stories include a woman who was denied access to her late husband’s sperm. You can also read about the Calgary man who scored a victory over TransLink in Supreme Court.

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.