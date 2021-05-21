Hidden Treehouse Tucked Away In Vancouver Might Be The City’s Best Kept Secret

Editor’s note: 604 Now does not encourage members of the public to climb these treehouses, and cannot confirm the safety, structural integrity or conditions of the structures.

Remember the times when the perfect getaway isn’t a faraway beach or a foreign escape, but the ultimate treehouse for all your imaginary adventures?

Well someone decided to relive their childhood dreams and built secret treehouses hidden away in a Vancouver park.

While nothing these days is truly off the radar, these whimsical tree forts are tucked away just enough that one wonders if they actually exists.

Secret Treehouses in Vancouver

If you love adventure, you may be happy to know that there are hidden parts of Vancouver that could still surprise you.

These tree houses are tucked away on the outskirts of Vancouver, near Burnaby. The exact locations are unknown, but it overlooks a bridge within a wooded area. They are interesting structures with some being over 15 ft high and covered in colourful graffiti.

One of the treehouses even has a specific viewing platform offering up a unique perspective of the water that you won’t find anywhere else.

These treehouses are a reminder that Vancouver is full of hidden gems and unique trails. However, some are definitely safer than others, so always remember to explore responsibly and be aware of potential danger and personal safety.

