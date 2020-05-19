Science World and Vancouver Art Gallery Are Reopening This Summer

Science World and Vancouver Art Gallery are joining many other businesses that are reopening across B.C.

The two major attractions closed their doors mid-March, due to the pandemic, but are hoping to let people in soon. However, it may be months before they can safely do so.

“We’ve discovered it was much easier, although traumatic, to close than it is to reopen,” said Science World’s president and CEO Janet Wood to CTV News. “We’re such a highly interactive organization. The kids come in and they run and jump and throw things.”

The science centre is looking at reopening for August, to ensure they have time to put safety measures in place, said Wood.

Science World generally welcomes about 850,000 people a year, but that number may be dramatically different with social distancing rules in place, as well as a lack of tourists.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Art Gallery is looking at opening June 15th, with 250 people allowed in at a time.

“The gallery is a place where you can’t touch objects anyways,” said interim director Daina Augatis to CTV News.

In the meantime, both attractions have switched to online events, as Science World celebrated its 31st birthday through a virtual show and the art gallery hosted online artist talks.

