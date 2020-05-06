Science World Turns 31 Today (And They’re Celebrating With An Online Party)

Science World has turned 31 years old today and they’re celebrating it with a bang. The Vancouver museum is hosting an online party today, filled with birthday-themed science experiments.

RELATED: As The Vancouver Aquarium Loses Millions, It May Close For Good

If you tune in at 2:30 pm, you’ll see Director of Performance and Fun Times, Brian Anderson, set the table, bake a cake and blow out the candles. But it won’t be done in the way you might imagine.

“Our birthday table is a bit too small to set things 6 feet apart for social distancing so we will add to the excitement by stacking the cups, platters, and flower vase vertically over 8 feet in the air then attempt to use physics to whisk the tablecloth out from underneath,” the press release explained.

Each step will include some fun science experiments, including blowing out the candles, where Anderson will “create a giant fireball in the air.”

Science World was originally built for Expo 86, which had brought more than 22 million people to Vancouver.

It first opened in 1985 and then again May 6, 1989, welcoming 705,000 visitors in its first year. These days it hosts an average of 850,000 visitors annually.

For more Vancouver events, head to our News section.