As The Vancouver Aquarium Loses Millions, It May Close For Good

The Vancouver Aquarium may close permanently in two months, if they don’t receive immediate financial support.

The aquarium closed March 17th, due to the pandemic and has since lost more than $3 million in revenue.

“It’s a disaster,” said Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson to the Vancouver Sun.

The Stanley Park attraction layed off 343 last month, which made up 60% of its staff. Another group of staff had their hours reduced to part-time.

Ocean Wise had applied for $9.5 million in emergency funding – which would cover three months of losses. But the company has yet to receive an answer, as they continue to tread water.

Ocean Wise launched a campaign, Thursday, asking for donations to keep the aquarium running.

The facility needs at least $1 million a month to care for its 70,000 animals.

“We remain hopeful that Canada won’t allow the Vancouver Aquarium to go under because of COVID-19, but the struggle is real,” Gustavsson said. “This is serious.”

If the aquarium does have to close down, the operators will still have to find a new home for its many animals.

“We can’t just switch off the lights and go home,” said Gustavsson.

Several businesses have closed their doors due to the pandemic, including Commercial Drive’s Storm Crow Tavern.

