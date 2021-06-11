Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Embark on a unique getaway unlike any other in the province at this safari style resort nestled in the beautiful Madeira Park on the Sunshine Coast.

It’s an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, featuring a lagoon and wildlife / bird sanctuary sanctuary.

The 85 acre property can be found right at the foot of the Caren Range mountains and at the edge of the stunning Ruby Lake in the Sunshine Coast.

You Might Also Like: The Lily Pad Airbnb Is A Whimsical Escape Immersed In A Lush BC Forest

Accommodation at this resort includes lagoon-side cottage duplexes, glamping tents, and tiny wood cabins.

One of their most popular option though is their rustic glamping safari-style tents. There are 12 different tents in total, each with their own unique perks. They offer lush forest views and can sleep from two to six guests with one bedroom.

While the tents are considered more rustic, they have the modern conveniences of an electric fireplace, electricity, linens and shared washroom facilities.

The site also has a restaurant, an outdoor amphitheater, a large marquis tent including tables & chairs, yoga spaces, and onsite boat & board rentals as well as a private dock.

There are several hiking trails to explore, one of which goes into world famous Skookumchuck Rapids. In addition to that, there are boat tours nearby to the Princess Louisa Inlet and to local villages, as well as additional parks and beaches just a short drive away.

Guests can also take advantage of a private dock and a small private beach overlooking Ruby Lake. Pets are allowed at an additional cost of $20 per night (plus taxes).

Aside from individual trips, this is also a popular spot for family reunions, wellness retreats, weddings, and corporate events.

Ruby Lake Resort

Where: 15426 Sunshine Coast Hwy, Madeira Park, BC V0N 2H1

Cost: Approximately $95 per night

Bookings: Online at their website or on Airbnb

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.