The Royal Canadian International Circus Is Coming To Surrey & Richmond

Enjoy all the fun activities there are to see and do under the Big Top when the Royal Canadian International Circus rolls into Metro Vancouver.

The circus will be coming to both Surrey and Richmond for select dates this summer. It will be in Surrey from June 23 to 26 and in Richmond from June 30 to July 3.

Spectators will be in for a treat, with a jam-packed show.

Expect explosive live entertainment, including high-flying acrobatics, death-defying tricks, clowning, towering feats of strength, teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending and devilishly precarious aerials.

It will include the likes of Joseph Dominik Bauer, a ringmaster and daredevil extraordinaire, as well as sensational aerialist and flying trapeze performer Claudia Alvarado Bauer.

Unlike many other circuses, this one has no exotic animals or endangered species. It’s a family friendly thrill show showcasing a multicultural parade of circus families from around the world.

The 2022 tour is made up of an impressive 189 shows in 14 locations across Canada and the U.S.

Don’t miss your chance to see it in Surrey or Richmond this year.

The Royal Canadian International Circus 2022



Surrey: June 23 to 26, Cloverdale Fairgrounds Parking Lot, 6150 – 176 Street

Richmond: June 30 to July 3, Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot, 5300 No. 3 Road

Cost: $35 for general admission, $40 for VIP and $50 for ringside tickets

