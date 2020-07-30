Get Unicorn Apples & Rainbow Ice Cream Bars For Pride Weekend

Treat yourself to something extra sweet this weekend to celebrate all things Pride.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate on Robson Street is offering two limited-edition treats for the occasion that are both highly Instagrammable (and equally delicious).

You Might Also Like:

Try the Unicorn Candy Apple ($16) or the Pride themed rainbow ice cream bars ($7 each).

Limited quantities of each are available—so act quick if you don’t want to miss out on these special treats.

Pride treats at Rocky Mountain Chocolate

When: Available starting Friday, July 31, 2020

Where: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver

For more decadent eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.

