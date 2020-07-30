Get Unicorn Apples & Rainbow Ice Cream Bars For Pride Weekend

Treat yourself to something extra sweet this weekend to celebrate all things Pride.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate on Robson Street is offering two limited-edition treats for the occasion that are both highly Instagrammable (and equally delicious).
Try the Unicorn Candy Apple ($16) or the Pride themed rainbow ice cream bars ($7 each).
Limited quantities of each are available—so act quick if you don’t want to miss out on these special treats.
Pride treats at Rocky Mountain Chocolate
When: Available starting Friday, July 31, 2020
Where: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver
