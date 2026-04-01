Say goodbye to human parking attendants, Vancouverites. This Spring, the City of Vancouver is introducing a new initiative downtown to get more robots on the road to check the parking meters.

According to exclusive information, the revenue from these 24/7 working bots will go toward re-opening the Stanley Park Polar Bear enclosure.

Vancouver’s Robot Parking Attendants

The rollout is slated to begin in Downtown Vancouver, where traffic is often the heaviest and most congested in the city. Officials say this is the perfect testing ground for the upcoming robot attendants in order to dispense “as many tickets as possible.”

Exclusive sources to 604 Now report that the aim of these robots is to generate revenue to re-open the former Stanley Park Polar Bear enclosure. Though it has long since been abandoned, officials claim that its renewal will bring in millions in tourism revenue. The plan is still in its planning stages; sources say that the polar bears will be flown directly from Antarctica.

The robot parking attendants will look similar to other robots you may have already seen, such as food delivery bots. They will automatically dispense tickets when they pass by the plate of a vehicle that has parked past its allotted time, with the ticket being stuck to the vehicle with a patented glue that is extremely difficult to remove.

Since the robots are so short, drivers are asked to check the bottom of their doors for tickets, rather than the windshield.

The first robots will be rolling out today, on April 1st. That means it’s just in time for…

APRIL FOOLS!

You can count your lucky stars because these robot parking attendants aren’t actually real. We hope it gave you a good laugh, and that you have a great month filled with giggles. Oh, and no parking tickets, too!