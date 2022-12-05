Richmond’s Waterfront Village Has Transformed Into a Winter Wonderland

For the entire month of December, the Richmond waterfront at Steveston Village, has transformed into a Winter Wonderland, full of beautiful displays and festive activities.

Winter in the Village is a perfect holiday attraction for the whole family. This beautiful neigbourhood in Richmond will make you feel like you are having a Christmas just like the movies.

From decorated historic sites and special events to beautifully decorated displays, there are a number of reasons to check out this charming Richmond waterfront village in person.

Steveston Christmas Lights and Picture Opportunities

All through the village, there are some light amazing displays, which make for beautiful holiday pictures, of course, including:

Merchant Holiday Display Contest – vote for the best holiday displays amongst the shops that go all out. This includes the Steveston Museum and post office, where you cast your vote.

– vote for the best holiday displays amongst the shops that go all out. This includes the Steveston Museum and post office, where you cast your vote. Fisherman’s Wharf Boat Display – Walk along Fisherman’s Wharf and check out the sparkling holiday lights displayed on the participating boats bobbling alongside. Please be sure to view the holiday boats from the safety of the boardwalk, and do not walk along the piers in the dark.

– Walk along Fisherman’s Wharf and check out the sparkling holiday lights displayed on the participating boats bobbling alongside. Please be sure to view the holiday boats from the safety of the boardwalk, and do not walk along the piers in the dark. Festival of Trees – You’ll find a forest of shimmering trees here, each creatively decorated by local businesses and organizations.

Steveston Christmas Events

This year, you can partake in a number of events that will be offered throughout the village. This will include:

Festival of Trees – $12.95 and up (those under-17 are free)

Songs in the Snow every Saturday at Town Square Park – admission is by-donation

Christmas Crafts Fair

Free carriage rides – December 11 (1pm to 5pm)

Santa in the Village (December 4)

Holiday Dog Parade (December 11) – Meet at 11am at Phoenix Pond bridge to join the walkies over to Starbucks.

The historic vibe and ambiance in Steveston makes this a very beautiful and special winter event that will be fun for your whole family.

