This Richmond Waterfront Village Is Transforming Into a Winter Wonderland

For the entire month of December, the Richmond waterfront at Steveston Village, is being transformed into a Winter Wonderland, full of beautiful displays and festive activities.

Winter in the Village is a perfect holiday attraction for the whole family. This beautiful neigbourhood in Richmond will make you feel like you are having a Christmas just like the movies.

From decorated historic sites and special events to beautifully decorated displays, there are a number of reasons to check out this charming Richmond waterfront village in person.

Lights and Picture Opportunities

All through the village, there are some light amazing displays, which make for beautiful holiday pictures, of course, including:

Merchant Holiday Display Contest – vote for the best holiday displays amongst the shops that go all out. This includes the Steveston Museum and post office, where you cast your vote.

– vote for the best holiday displays amongst the shops that go all out. This includes the Steveston Museum and post office, where you cast your vote. Fisherman’s Wharf Boat Display – the boats will be adorned in holiday lights and it’s a sight to see.

– the boats will be adorned in holiday lights and it’s a sight to see. Light Up The Village Self-Guided Tour – you can download the Winter in the Village passport and take a tour through the village streets checking out all the amazing displays.

Plenty of Events

This year, you can partake in a number of events that will be offered throughout the village. This will include:

Letters to Santa – Free

Festival of Trees – $10.90 and up

Songs in the Snow (Virtual) – Free

Winter on the Waterfront Tours – $20

Winter Baking Workshop – $25

See The Lights with the Steveston Run Crew – Free

Holiday Walk Through Steveston – Free

Holiday Card Making for Seniors – Free

Visit The Winter in The Village website or exact dates, times and tickets (if needed).

The historic vibe and ambiance in Steveston makes this a very beautiful and special winter event that will be fun for your whole family.

