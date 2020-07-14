Richmond Mega-Mansion Is The Most Expensive Listing In The City (PHOTOS)

Metro Vancouver is known for its pricey real estate, but this Richmond mega-mansion is the most expensive house for sale in the city.

For $21.9 million, you can get this nine bedroom, 11 bathroom mansion on No. 6 Road. And you won’t likely find another mansion like this, as it was made before the law that doesn’t permit you to build mega-mansions on agricultural land in Richmond.

That makes the mansion a mega piece of Richmond history because there can never again be a mansion of that size built on Agricultural Land Reserve.

This house is the epitome of luxury, with crown moulding and several chandeliers; it also features massive windows that fill the entire area with sunlight. In addition, the Richmond mansion includes a wet room, media room and gym.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 9431 No. 6 Road, Richmond

Sale Price: $21,980,000

Interior: 22,317 square-feet

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 11

And here’s a look at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

